WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 4.5.21

Last night’s edition of the Monday Night RAW was the red brand’s go home show for WrestleMania 37. 

We also got a last minute change to The Miz v Bad Bunny match as it is now a tag team match involving John Morrison and Damian Priest.

 We also got a number one contender tag team turmoil match where the winners will face Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on night two. 

The go home show drew an average of 1.7 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.759 million viewers and ranked 1st

Hour 2: 1.723 million viewers and ranked 2nd 

Hour 3: 1.622 million viewers and ranked 3rd 

The show was headlined by Drew McIntyre defeating SmackDown’s King Corbin. 

