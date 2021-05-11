WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 5.10.21

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW was the Go Home Show for the WrestleMania Backlash PPV. We saw another match added to the card. It will be Damien Priest vs The Miz in a Lumberjack Match.

The show drew an average of 1.816 million viewers. This is down from last week’s show that drew an of 1.872 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.912 million viewers and ranked 1st

Hour 2: 1.828 million viewers and ranked 2nd

Hour 3: 1.710 million viewers and ranked 3rd

The show was headlined by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeating Drew McIntyre via Disqualification.

