WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 5.3.21

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw all the tag team hold up for grabs. Both sets of titles were successfully defended. We also saw Charlotte Flair get added to the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. 

The show drew an average of 1.872 million viewers. This is up from last week’s show that drew an average of 1.774 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.891 million viewers and ranked 2nd  

Hour 2: 1.979 million viewers and ranked 1st

Hour 3: 1.746 million viewers and ranked 3rd 

The show was headlined by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeating Braun Strowman leading to both men being taken out by Claymore Kicks from Drew McIntyre.

