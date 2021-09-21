WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 9.20.21

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW pulled out the big guys for the Extreme Rules Go Home Show. The Bloodline paid a visit to the red brand and went to war with The New Day plus we got brand new Women’s Tag Team Champions in the form of Super Brutality.

The show drew an average of 1.793 million viewers which is up from last week’s show that averaged 1.670 million viewers. The show was also up against the season 30 premiere of Dancing with the Stars which features WWE superstar and member of the RAW roster, The Miz and Monday Night Football.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.860 million viewers and ranked 6th

Hour 2: 1.853 million viewers and ranked 7th

Hour 3: 1.667 million viewers and ranked 9th

The show was headlined by a MASSIVE triple threat which featured WWE Champion Big E, WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns and former WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley. Roman was able to come out on top in the main event.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!