September 21, 2021
WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 9.20.21

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 9.20.21

Author:
Publish date:

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW pulled out the big guys for the Extreme Rules Go Home Show. The Bloodline paid a visit to the red brand and went to war with The New Day plus we got brand new Women’s Tag Team Champions in the form of Super Brutality. 

The show drew an average of 1.793 million viewers which is up from last week’s show that averaged 1.670 million viewers. The show was also up against the season 30 premiere of Dancing with the Stars which features WWE superstar and member of the RAW roster, The Miz and Monday Night Football. 

091C7FE4-21F6-440A-A068-1A436E75E000
1
Gallery
1 Images

Here is the hourly breakdown: 

Hour 1: 1.860 million viewers and ranked 6th

Hour 2: 1.853 million viewers and ranked 7th

Hour 3: 1.667 million viewers and ranked 9th

The show was headlined by a MASSIVE triple threat which featured WWE Champion Big E, WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns and former WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley. Roman was able to come out on top in the main event. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

DEF70C22-4C65-4EC4-A68E-28A0686D3DBB
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 9.20.21

NXT logo new
WWE NXT

3 Things We Liked About NXT 2.0 (and 2 We Didn't)

4215D486-256F-45CE-A6DB-0E0EF2EE323C
AEW News

AEW and The Owen Hart Foundation Enter IntoA Relationship to Honor World Renowned Wrestler Owen Hart’s Legacy

52C23ADB-F3FF-4483-B54C-3A846B6B1E1D
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Extreme Rules Go Home Show 9.20.21

FEE0483D-EC50-42B3-80E2-3529E90A9C6F
WWE News

Local Ads In Baltimore Advertising Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre For The Universal Championship

33A3A3CF-A656-4BA0-90FE-46EEFAC9E351
WWE News

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar In Saudi Arabia Next Month

29629E8F-4D58-4D23-BAA7-A89DC52D258A
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Ratings and Viewership 9.14.21

aew91521
AEW News

AEW Dynamite Preview