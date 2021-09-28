September 28, 2021
WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 9.27.21
WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 9.27.21

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW witnessed the fallout from the Extreme Rules PPV this past Sunday. We saw four titles being defended and The Hurt Business reunited. 

The show drew an average of 1.709 million viewers which is down from last week’s show that drew an average of 1.793 million viewers.

The show was headlined by Big E defeating Bobby Lashley in a steel cage match to retain his WWE Championship.

