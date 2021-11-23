WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings: Survivor Series Fallout 11.22.21

Last night’s edition of WWE Monday Night RAW saw the fallout from Survivor Series. We also learned who stole Vince McMahon’s Cleopatra Egg, Austin Theory challenged for the WWE Title, Sami Zayn challenged for the United States Championship and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned.

The fallout from Survivor Seres drew an average of 1.699 million viewers. This is up from the Survivor Series go home show which drew an average of 1.585 million viewers.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.806 million viewers and ranked 7th

Hour 2: 1.734 million viewers and ranked 6th

Hour 3: 1.557 million viewers and ranked 9th

The show was headlined by Big E successfully defending his WWE Championship against Austin Theory.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!