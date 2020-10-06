WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership & Ratings (10/5/20)

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW drew an average of 1.68 million viewers.

The show was headlined by a 6-man tag-team match between WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre who teamed up with the RAW Tag-Team Champions, Street Profits against Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

The 1.68 million viewer average is down from last week’s average of 1.82 million viewers.

