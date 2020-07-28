WWE Monday Night Raw Viewership & Ratings 7/27/20

Monday Night Raw this week kicked off the build to Summerslam as it set two new matches and many new feuds for the biggest party of the Summer. The show was headlined by two big matches the first, the Raw Women's Championship Match Sasha Banks defeating Asuka. The match finished with Asuka going to try and save her friend Kairi Sane, losing the title in the process.



The main event of the show saw Drew McIntyre defeat Dolph Ziggler in an Extreme Rules match. The match ended with McIntyre celebrating with the title until Randy Orton would hit an RKO out of no where. Orton who challenged McIntyre to open the show would conclude the show standing over the champion. The WWE Championship Match is set for Summerslam as we will see Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton.

Also on the show Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax would begin a feud, Aleister Black and Dominic Mysterio would continue their feud with Rollins and Murphy. Andrade and Garza would become number one contenders for the tag titles and Lashley would defeat Mustafa Ali.



Last week the show increased slightly to 1.6 million average viewers from 1.5 million the week prior. The month of July has seen Monday Night Raw slide to an average of 1.6 million viewers for the month this is down from nearly 1.9 million in June.



Last night's episode of Raw averaged 1.6 million viewers and finished in the top 3 on cable. The third hour did drop down to 1.4m viewers although it did average in the top 10.

