WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership & Ratings (8/17/20)

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW drew an average of 1.64 million viewers.

It was the go-home show to this Sunday’s SummerSlam PPV event & was headlined by the return of Shawn Michaels to confront Randy Orton ahead of Orton’s WWE Championship match against Champion, Drew McIntyre at the aforementioned SummerSlam PPV, this weekend.

The first hour brought in 1.73 million viewers, followed by a dip down to 1.69 million viewers in the 2nd hour & falling pretty considerably in the 3rd & final hour, where the show brought in 1.50 million viewers. The average is down from last week’s 1.72 million viewer rating.

The show did an average of 0.63 in the key 18-49 demographic, good for 6th on the night in the demo, but it was against tough competition in the first night of the NBA Playoffs as well as the Democratic National Convention.

