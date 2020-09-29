WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership & Ratings (9/28/20)

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW drew an average of 1.82 million viewers, which is an improvement over last week’s 1.66 million viewer average.

The show was headlined by a WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and the returning Bobby Roode, Asuka defending the RAW Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega as well as the fall-out from the previous night’s Clash of Champions PPV event.

The first hour of the show drew 1.92 million viewers before dropping to 1.82 million in the second hour and another dip to 1.68 million viewers for the 3rd and final hour of the show.

