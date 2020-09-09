WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership & Ratings (9/7/20)

Monday’s Labor Day edition of Monday Night RAW drew an average of 1.72 million viewers.

The show was headlined by a WWE Payback PPV rematch of Keith Lee vs Randy Orton.

The first hour brought in 1.80 million viewers before dropping to 1.76 million for the 2nd hour and taking a dip down to 1.61 million for the 3rd and final hour of the show.

Monday’s episode saw a drop from last week’s number of 1.89 million viewers.

