WWE Money in The Bank Final Betting Odds Predict New Winners

*Favorites listed in order, from top (favorite) to bottom (least favorite)*

Men's Money in The Bank Match

AJ Styles (-125)

Aleister Black (+175)

Otis (+300)

Baron Corbin (+700)

Daniel Bryan (+800)

Rey Mysterio (+1400)

Women's Money in The Bank Match

Asuka (-150)

Shayna Baszler (+125)

Nia Jax (+700)

Lacey Evans (+700)

Dana Brooke (+1200)

Carmella (+1600)

Universal Championship

Bray Wyatt (-200)

Braun Strowman (C) (+110)

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (C) (+800)

Seth Rollins (+425)

SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (C) (-700)

Tamina (+450)

SmackDown Tag-Team Championships (Fatal-4-Way Tag Match)

New Day (C) (-160)

Forgotten Sons (+175)

The Miz and John Morrison (+250)

Lucha House Party (+500)

