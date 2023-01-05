WWE Money in the Bank is heading across the pond this July

WWE just recently announced this morning that their Money in the Bank premium live event will be taking place from The O2 Arena in London on Saturday July 1st, 2023. This story was first reported by Mail Online Sport of the Daily Mail.

This premium live event is historic as it will mark the first one to be held in the United Kingdom in over two decades and the first time ever a Money in the Bank ladder match to not take place in the States.

Here is an exert from WWE.com:

“The O2 is one of the world’s premier venues and the perfect home for Money In The Bank. We are excited to bring one of our ‘Big 5’ events to the UK and look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to London on July 1,” said Dan Ventrelle, EVP, Talent at WWE.

“We are honoured to be hosting the first ever Money In The Bank event taking place in the UK here at The O2,” said Christian D'Acuña, Senior Programming Director at The O2. “We’re looking forward to welcoming back WWE fans to The O2 this summer for an unforgettable night with some of WWE’s biggest Superstars.”

The announcement follows the huge success of Cardiff’s Clash At The Castle in September 2022, the first major WWE stadium show to be held in the UK since 1992. Clash At The Castle broke numerous records at the time including becoming the most-watched international premium live event in WWE history, with the largest European gate ever and the best-selling merchandise for a non-WrestleMania event.

In addition, Official WWE Money In The Bank Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location at this link or by calling +1 855-346-7388 giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. The Money In The Bank Priority Pass offers fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, an autographed poster, merchandise fastlane, exclusive merchandise, two nights of deluxe accommodations, and much more.

Additional information on Money In The Bank will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more about registering for general ticket presale opportunities please visit: https://www.wwe.com/mitb2023-presale-registration.