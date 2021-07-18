WWE Money in the Bank Preview 7.18.21

Tonight two superstars futures will change forever as we crown a new Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank. After a long and grueling year and a half WWE welcomes back the WWE Universe.

Tonight 4 championships will be up for grabs along with the Men and Women Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Bobby Lashley closed the door on one former champion at WWE Hell in a Cell, but another one has his sights on The All Mighty at WWE Money in the Bank. Lashley will go head-to-head with Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship in front of the WWE Universe in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday, July 18.

Fresh off a WWE Title Hell in a Cell victory over Drew McIntyre, Lashley was met with a challenge from The New Day combatant. The WWE Champion accepted with one condition – Lashley demanded a Hell in a Cell matchup with Xavier Woods. The night on the red brand closed with Woods putting up a valiant effort, but Lashley unleashed a crushing final assault inside the locked doors of the steel structure that left his opponent bruised and battered.

Kingston already holds one pin-fall victory over Lashley on Raw with a well-timed assist from McIntyre, but at WWE Hell in a Cell he’ll have to go it alone with Woods barred from ringside after his defeat at the hands of The All Mighty.

Will the vicious beatdown of Woods serve as notice? Or will Kingston shock the world and usher in a new era of KofiMania?

Preview (via WWE) - The Rated-R Superstar emerged for the first time since WrestleMania, furiously attacking Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso on SmackDown. now, as first revealed on WWE Talking Smack, Edge will challenge The Head of the Table one-one-one for the prestigious title at WWE Money in the Bank.

Whether it be due to nefarious circumstances or not, Reigns is at the top of his game and is one of the most dominant titleholders in recent memory. With recent victories over the likes of Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio and basically everybody else in the field, Reigns' Special Council Paul Heyman eluted on the blue brand to there no longer being a worthy challenger. Reenter The Ultimate Opportunist.



Despite starting No. 1 in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match, the WWE Hall of Famer overcame the odds and emerged victorious, earning a World Title Match at WrestleMania. Nevertheless, after Edge chose to battle Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of them All, Daniel Bryan was eventually added to the equation to make it a Triple Threat. Arguably, The Head of the Table was able to use that unpredictable setting to emerge victorious over both challengers.



Reemerging on the June 25 edition of SmackDown, though, Edge wasted little time attacking Reigns in a fury. Then, as revealed the next morning on WWE Talking Smack, Edge demanding that he finally get a one-on-one opportunity at the Universal Champion after the blue brand went off the air and WWE Officials Adam Pierce and Sonya Deville made it official.



What will happen when Roman Reigns goes to war with Edge?

Preview (via WWE) - On SmackDown, King Nakamura overcome Baron Corbin and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. They will join Kevin Owens - who earned the right to represent the blue brand in the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Match by overcoming his former friend turned bitter enemy Sami Zayn in a brutal Last Man Standing Match - and Big E - who bested longstanding rival and Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews.



Drew McIntyre claimed his spot in Money in the Bank Ladder Match in a Last Chance Triple Threat qualifier by overcoming AJ Styles and Riddle (who was competing on behalf of Randy Orton after winning a Battle Royal earlier in the night.) With his epic victory, the Scottish Superstar will join Riddle Ricochet and John Morrison representing Raw in the high-risk, high-reward encounter. The Original Bro scored a stunning upset of Drew McIntyre, who was still feeling the effects of his WWE Hell in a Cell showdown with Bobby Lashley. Ricochet took advantage of an assist from The Viking Raiders to best AJ Styles, and chaos brought on by The Drip Stick came in handy in Morrison’s win over Randy Orton.

Preview (via WWE) - The field for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match is now set with the huge announcement that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina will take part in the action this Sunday.

Tamina will join fellow titleholder Natalya, the absolutely driven Liv Morgan and a returning Zelina Vega in representing SmackDown in the high-stakes contest. Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., Asuka and Naomi will represent Raw in the free-for-all.

Who will rise above the elite competition, climb the ladder and take possession of the coveted contract for a guaranteed World Title Match in the next year?

Preview (via WWE) - Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair will look to settle their unfinished business in a Raw Women’s Title rematch at WWE Money in the Bank.

The Nightmare unleashed her brutality at WWE Hell in a Cell, and even Charlotte Flair had to tip her cap to her tactics to retain the title. The Queen scored a disqualification victory, but Ripley retained due to her champion’s advantage.

On the ensuing Raw, Ripley was summoned to the ring by Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to address her actions. Flair was quick to interject, and Deville was even quicker to grant her another opportunity at the Raw Women’s Title.

Which win-at-all-costs competitor will claim victory at WWE Money in the Bank?

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Money in the Bank, The Viking Raiders will finally get their opportunity at the Raw Tag Team Championship when they challenge AJ Styles and Omos.

Erik and Ivar have been a thorn in the side of Styles and Omos for several weeks. Most recently, the two teams split in singles matches on Raw en route to their pay-per-view showdown.



Can The Viking Raiders topple The Phenomenal One and his colossal tag team partner, or will Styles and Omos bring the raid to a screeching halt when the gold in on the line?

Preview (via WWE) - Universal Champion Roman Reigns hasn’t been shy about sharing his grand vision for SmackDown, and that vision includes his cousins hoisting tag team gold for the seventh time.

The Usos will have an opportunity to do exactly that when they challenge The Mysterios for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles this Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank.

The Mysterios only recently returned to the blue brand, but the two premier tandems have immediately become embroiled in a nasty rivalry, as Rey and Dominik have routinely provided backup for Edge during The Rated-R Superstar’s ongoing crusade against Reigns.

At the conclusion of a recent SmackDown, all six Superstars exchanged haymakers, but the evening ended with The Mysterios holding down Jey Uso as Edge applied an excruciating chair-leg assisted crossface.

With animosity at a boiling point, what will happen when The Usos attempt to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for the fifth time against the first father-son Tag Team Champions in WWE history?

