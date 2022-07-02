WWE Money in the Bank Preview 7.2.22

Tonight careers of two superstars will change forever as they climb the ladder and grab the Money in the Bank Contract. Four titles will also be on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The competition is heating up for the explosive 2022 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, as seven of the best male competitors in WWE will fight tooth-and-nail in a career-altering showdown in the hopes of climbing the ladder and seizing the prized Money in the Bank briefcase, which guarantees a future Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match.

On the June 13 edition of Monday Night Raw, Seth "Freakin" Rollins overcame AJ Styles in a hard-fought matchup to become the first Superstar to qualify for the chaotic matchup.

In their own qualifying matchup, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus nearly ripped each other to pieces but neither punched their ticket as a brawl broke out. The decision was left to WWE Official Adam Pearce who eventually determined that both The Brawling Brute and The Scottish Warrior would be heading to Las Vegas. Paul Heyman would pull some strings to have McIntyre & Sheamus removed, but the unlikely duo banded together to defeat The Usos and reclaim their spots.

The towering Omos then joined the fray when he conquered Riddle, who was still feeling the affects on his hard-fought matchup against Undisputed WWE Championship Match against Roman Reigns three days earlier. The "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn would devise a plan to take down Shinsuke Nakamura and secure his own spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.



On the June 27 edition of Raw, Riddle outlasted 19 other Superstars in a Battle Royal to join the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match as well.

Then, one night before the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Madcap Moss punched his ticket to the Money in the Bank Ladder Match by overcoming Ezekiel, The Miz and Happy Corbin in a Fatal 4-Way Match on SmackDown.



Who will rise above the elite competition, climb the rungs and seize the coveted contract for a guaranteed World Title Match in the next year?

Preview (via WWE) - The competition is heating up for the explosive 2022 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, as seven elite female Superstars will fight through the chaos in a career-altering showdown in the hopes of climbing the ladder and seizing the prized Money in the Bank briefcase, which guarantees the winner a World Championship opportunity whenever and wherever they want.



Lacey Evans heroically returned to SmackDown to overcome Xia Li with the earth-shattering Women's Right to become the first Superstar to qualify for the matchup during the June 10 edition of SmackDown.



On the following Monday on Raw, Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan overcame Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. to also qualify for the high-stakes matchup. Blue brand newcomer Raquel Rodriguez followed that up with an earth-shattering victory over Shayna Baszler to become the fourth competitor in the chaotic clash.



Asuka then joined the high stakes free-for-all with a victory over an irate Becky Lynch. Shotzi would be the next competitor to claim her place following an impressive win over Tamina on the blue brand.



On the June 27 edition of Raw, Becky Lynch out battled Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H.,Tamina, Xia Li and Shayna Baszler in an Elimination Match to earn the final spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.



Who will rise above the elite competition in the July 2 free-for-all? Who will rise above the competition, climb the rungs and seize the coveted contract for a guaranteed World Title Match in the next year?

Preview (via WWE) - With Rhea Ripley not medically cleared to compete at WWE Money in the Bank, the toughEST will take on the wickedEST as Bianca BelAir defends her Raw Women’s Championship against Carmella.

“The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE” earned her title opportunity following a grueling Fatal 5-Way Match against Becky Lynch, Asuka, Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss.

Can Carmella capture her first Raw Women’s Title, or will Belair remain the greatEST?

Preview (via WWE) - It will be a classic showdown of “Rowdy” vs. Hart when Ronda Rousey battles Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Money in the Bank.



After claiming her first-ever SmackDown Women's Title by making Charlotte Flair say "I Quit!" at WrestleMania Backlash, Rousey returned to the blue brand ready to again prove herself a fighting champion.



Although Raquel Rodriguez took The Baddest Woman on the Planet to the limit in an Open Challenge showdown weeks earlier, Natalya stole the win over Rodriguez as well as Shotzi, Aliyah, Xia Li and even her alley Shayna Baszler in a Six-Pack Challenge to earn the right to challenge The Rowdy One.



Now that that the highly-anticipated showdown pitting Rousey against The B.O.A.T. has been established for the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, which submission specialist will prevail?

Preview (via WWE) - For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, the view from the top has never looked sweeter. If you ask them, there isn’t a team in WWE who can beat them.

Cue The Street Profits, who proved them wrong by defeating The Usos in a Championship Contender’s Match on the June 6 edition of Raw to set up this high-stakes tandem showdown.

At WWE Money in the Bank, The Street Profits will finally get to challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships and hope to knock down The Usos a peg or two in the process.

The Usos have been on an absolute tear since becoming champions, overcoming the best that SmackDown has to offer in recent weeks, including a close battle with Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle.

The Usos have had their mettle tested, however, with a strong showing by Riddle nearly costing them the gold. Were it not for the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn, The Usos might have suffered a different result.

With not only the wily Zayn lurking in the background, The Street Profits will also have to be on the lookout for Special Counsel Paul Heyman and The Head of the Table himself, Roman Reigns.

Can The Street Profits take back the smoke and the gold, or will the climb to “Mount Bloodline” knock the wind out of them?

Preview (via WWE) - The All Mighty is coming for Theory’s United States Championship at WWE Money in the Bank!



Theory may be self-centered and selfie obsessed (and believe us, he is that), but Mr. McMahon’s hand-picked protégé is all business from bell to bell. He possesses a full arsenal and a win-at-any-cost attitude that has proved very effective since he captured the United States Title.



Angering Bobby Lashley, however, is not wise no matter what kind of streak you’re enjoying. After refusing to give The All Mighty a title opportunity, Theory was quite literally kicked out of the ring with tremendous force by the former WWE Champion.

When Lashley beat him in the first-ever Theory Invitational Pose-Down, the nefarious titleholder blinded his adversary by squirting lotion in his eyes and knocked him out of the ring with a dropkick.

Fueled by fury, Lashley reemerged to blind Theory the following week and hit him with an earth-shattering Spear of retribution before going on to defeat Chad Gable, Otis and Theory himself in a Gauntlet Match to finally earn the right to challenge for the U.S. Title at WWE Money in the Bank.



Don’t miss all the action of WWE Money in the Bank, Saturday, July 2, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

