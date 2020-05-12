WWE News: Becky Lynch Discusses Her Pregnancy

It was revealed on Monday Night Raw that Becky Lynch would be taking a significant leave of absence due to being pregnant. Becky did an interview with People Magazine regarding her amazing news, you can see the quotes from the interview below.



Regarding wanting kids:

“I’ve always, always wanted kids,” Lynch told People. “I’m just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you’re chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, ‘Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?’ ”



Lynch proclaims meeting Rollins put dreams of motherhood into place:

“When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when,” Lynch explained. “Seth is one of the smartest people I know. He’s just got an insane work ethic, insane integrity and he is the most generous, kindhearted person. He’s very, very focused on what the right thing to do is and always looking to grow and correct himself and be better so he can be the best person for me, and now, the best father.”



Lynch discusses the process of finding out she was pregnant:

“I took the first one wrong,” Lynch recalled. “Then I took a few more tests until I got a digital one that just said the word ‘Pregnant.’ I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited!” Lynch said the news came with a wealth of emotions. “Of course, you start to become nervous, too, because you’ve lived your whole life as thinking for yourself and yourself alone,” she said. “Now you have this whole other person that you have to look after and grow, and make sure that you’re doing everything that you possibly can to make sure that they are the healthiest and the safest that they can be. But we’re just so, so excited. Just so excited for how much love we’re going to give that little thing.”



When will Becky Lynch return to the ring:

“It’s just such a joyous time and then such a sad time too. I loved this and I’ve given my life to this. I’ve achieved everything that I want to achieve in this business,” she said. “I don’t know what the next chapter is because I only know what it’s like to think for myself when I’m by myself. So I don’t know what it’ll look like and how my priorities shift and what I’m going to want in the future. So, everything’s open.” Lynch also confirmed that she and Rollins had planned to get married at the end of May, but wedding plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ll get around to that,” Lynch says of the big wedding. “There’s no rush, and now we’ll have a little flower girl or a page boy.”



Credit to People Magazine for the quotes of their interview.