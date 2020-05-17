WWE News: Drew Gulak & WWE Part Ways

Just a day after losing in the first round of the Intercontinental Championship tournament to Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak contract has expired according to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com. He is no longer with the company at this time however could potentially sign a new deal with them.

Gulak was moved to the alumni section earlier today and it has been confirmed by WWE. If you would like to see all the releases WWE has made thus far you can check our release tracker here.