WWE News: Drew Gulak & WWE Part Ways *Updated With Details*

Just a day after losing in the first round of the Intercontinental Championship tournament to Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak contract has expired according to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com.

Gulaks deal was set to expire and during negotiations the talks fell apart based on money. WWE and Drew just decided to cut ties due to this.

Gulak was moved to the alumni section earlier today and it has been confirmed by WWE. If you would like to see all the releases WWE has made thus far you can check our release tracker here.