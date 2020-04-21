WWE News: Employee Says Talents Are Being "Forced To Work"

According to Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports is reporting that an employee from the WWE has made a public complaint about the current situation. This employee simply named "John" states that he is being forced to work and that he is afraid to speak out for his job. He feels that despite the precautions he feels that having to touch others and not social distancing is harmful.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

For what it is worth there are talents such as Roman Reigns who has proclaimed that he would not work under the conditions. WWE released numerous talents last week and Reigns was not one of those talents.