WWE News: Potential Reveal Of The Hacker

There has been much speculation regarding the "hacker" on Smackdown as of late. There has been constant clues dropped and teases on social media. However it has been noticed that Prince Mustafa Ali has a shirt that resembles the the hacker from Smackdown. Even the phrase on the shirt says "you live for lies, I die for truth". The hacker has been all about exposing truths regarding the Smackdown roster. While this doesn't 100% confirm that Mustafa Ali is the hacker, or the only hacker it is quite the sign that he probably has something to do with it.

