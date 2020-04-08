WWE News Report: Precaution Plans To Help Continue With TV Shows

According to TMZ the WWE has a plan to help combat minimize the risk of Co-Vid19 as well as continue its weekly television. The company has sent out a memo to their talents telling them the plan for upcoming shows.

The WWE will have a medical team screening everyone at the door prior to them being allowed in. Once talent goes through the door they have been asked to wear a mask and have even given the talents a template on how to make their own. Masks will be removed when they go out to perform.

TMZ also reports that WWE officials were extremely happy with WrestleMania weekend. This is a huge reason that WWE is looking to continue these protocols for upcoming events.