WWE News: Sting No Longer Under Contract With WWE

Sting has been under a Legend's Contract with WWE for a few years now, since his injury after the Seth Rollins match. Due to cuts with the company it was decided that his contract would be among those cut.



Sting actually had a new wrestling figure that was suppose to come out, however it was canceled with Mattel and stated they no longer have his rights and he was no longer under contract. The figure was a new Legend's line that was exclusive to Target.



As we mentioned yesterday in our afternoon news piece, Cody and Sting had an exchange on Twitter. There is speculation that AEW does have interest in Sting and with Double or Nothing just weeks away it may be the perfect spot to bring him in.