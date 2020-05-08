WWE News: Summerslam Likely To Be Moved According To Boston Mayor

As we initially reported last week for our premium members, Summerslam is all but certain to move from Boston, Mass. The WWE has been aware that this would likely occur. The Mayor of the City of Boston has stated than all major events for the area will be canceled. Also that any event that "brings large crowds or gatherings should look for alternatives now". It's unsure where Summerslam will now be held however there have been talks of doing the event on a private beach in Florida or at least giving it a "more tropical vibe".



Please continue to follow @WNWNews, @view_raw and Wrestling News World for all the latest breaking news and rumors.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website