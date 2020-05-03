It appears that Kevin Owens is possibly missing television for a reason more than just Covid-19 related. It was revealed in an interview that Kevin Owens sustained an ankle injury in his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36. It's not clear on when he injured his ankle during the match however it may have happened during his big jump to conclucde the match.



Kevin Owens had an interview with RDS in Quebec, where he stated that he was going to get x-rays to determine how severe the injury is. We will be following this story and make sure you continue to check our website for up to date details.