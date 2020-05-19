WWE News: Vice President Of Global TV Production Leaves WWE

According to PWInsider, the WWE has lost another top executive in 2020, this time it's the Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury. Mansury has held the role of being the director for many WWE TV shows and pay-per-view events over the years.



It's been reported that Mansury is no longer with the company as of this month and that he actually gave his notice several months ago. It is unknown at this time why Mansury decided to leave the company however this isn't the only change with executives in WWE this year. The move is interesting due to how Mansury was viewed by some backstage as the eventual replacement VP Kevin Dunn. It's worth noting that according to PWInsider that Dunn and Marty Miller, will be handling the WWE broadcasts moving forward.