WWE News: WWE Talent & Other Employees Have Tested Positive.....

In a report by Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com it appears that multiple WWE Talent have tested positive for Covid-19. In the report Satin would state that it’s unclear when the talents and employees had tested positive or how many of the positive tests were wrestlers. The report would go on to say that "at least three people who had been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando received positive test results this week."

It appears that more testing will be done by WWE's medical team moving forward, this is to ensure that the virus has not been spread amongst other talent and employees.



It was noted that a developmental talent tested positive recently. Kevin Owens has decided to stay home during these times and spoke about it on "the bump" today.