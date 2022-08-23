Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Heatwave Fallout Preview 8.23.22

Last week’s edition of NXT 2.0 was under a heatwave advisory as three titles were on the line and successfully defended. The NXT Arena was also under a British Invasion. 

Tonight is the fallout from Heatwave plus the NXT UK Tag Team Championships are on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via WWE) - The longest-reigning NXT UK Tag Team Champions have stormed onto NXT 2.0, and they want their titles back.

During an explosive NXT Heatwave, The Gallus Boys established dominance by laying waste to Diamond Mine before turning their attention to Josh Briggs & Brooks Jenson.

The NXT UK Tag Team Champions are always ready for a fight, as evidenced by the brawl that nearly broke out when Gallus stepped to Briggs & Jensen, but can they topple the faction that held the titles for nearly 500 days?

Preview (via WWE) - Tiffany Stratton has haunted Wendy Choo’s dreams for weeks, but the sleepy Superstar has a few nightmares of her own for “The Buff Barbie Doll.”

From the constant ridicule, to winning their first encounter, to eliminating Choo from the 20-Woman Battle Royal, Stratton has gotten underneath Choo’s skin. Without her beauty sleep, the once bubbly Choo is now more serious and determined than ever to strike back at Stratton, ambushing her in the dark in her dressing room.

With stakes raised for their rematch, will it be lights out for Stratton or Choo? 

Preview (via WWE) - Feeling that no one is asking the tough questions, Grayson Waller has taken it upon himself to debut a brand-new talk show: “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

And for the first episode, Waller has invited Apollo Crews to find out the truth behind Crews’ intentions on NXT 2.0.

Find out what fireworks are in store for the premiere of “The Grayson Waller Effect” tonight on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap of tonight’s show. 

