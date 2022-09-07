WWE NXT 2.0 NXT Worlds Collide Fallout Results and Recap

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from this past Sunday’s NXT Worlds Collide, the implosion of Diamond Mine and the start of a best of three series.

Here are the full results and recap:

NXT kicked off with the B I G S T R O N G B O I

Tyler and Bron were more than happy to bring the fight to Gallus

All that gold looks pretty deadly

Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop defeated Toxic Attraction

The aftermath of the Waller Effect

JD McDonagh defeated Wes Lee

Meiko Satomura defeated Roxanne Perez

Typical Cora Jade

Diamonds may not be forever but Damon Kemp sure is

Did Kianna James find the solution to her problem?

Ricochet defeated Trick Williams

Someone is about ride the wave into NXT soon

Axiom defeated Nathan Frazer. Axiom-1 Frazer-0

The Super Diva arrives next week

The power is in the WWE Universe’s hands

NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tyler Bat defeated Gallus

What does McDonagh have up his sleeve?