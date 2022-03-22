WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 3.22.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw multiple guest stars as The Miz and The Mysterios from Monday Night RAW made their NXT 2.0 debuts. The Miz hosted a special edition of MizTV with the newly crowned NXT champion Dolph Ziggler plus Dominik Mysterio took on Raul Mendoza. The show also saw the debut of NXT UK star A-Kid plus qualifying matches for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match began.

Tonight the finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Classic takes place and more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Before Bron Breakker can get his hands on NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler, he’ll have to go through his Dirty Dawg partner Robert Roode.

Roode has been a consistent thorn in Breakker’s side, interfering in the Triple Threat Match to cost Breakker his title. When Breakker confronted The Showoff to get his rematch, Roode stepped between the two rivals only to be dropped by a swift right hand from the former champion.

Can Roode make the young Superstar pay for his strike to the chin, or will Breakker send a pointed message to NXT Champion Ziggler ahead of their showdown at NXT Stand & Deliver?

Preview (via WWE) - After a long and arduous road, the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals will feature powerhouses Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray squaring off with the surprising duo of Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai for an opportunity to raise the Dusty Cup and challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction.

Despite not usually liking anyone, Shirai has warmed up to Ray to create an impressive pair that has one goal: dethroning Toxic Attraction. The two bulldozed their way through their first-round match against Lash Legend & Amari Miller before triumphing over Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter in a jaw-dropping semifinal bout.

They’ll take on the intriguing partnership of Choo and Kai, who initially had the NXT Universe scratching their heads at the “odd couple” pairing before pulling off the upset over Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta in the opening round of the tournament. Their Cinderella run continued when Choo & Kai took down the dynamic team of Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade. Their win was aided by Toxic Attraction interfering and injuring Big Mami Cool.

Which new partnership will rise to the occasion and lift the coveted Dusty Cup? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

