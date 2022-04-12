WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 4.12.22

Last week NXT experienced some highs and lows as they went back on the road for the first time in two years, new champions and also a championship vacated and superstar released.

Tonight three titles are on the line plus we are guaranteed new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Days after winning the NXT North American Championship in a wild Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver, Cameron Grimes stepped into the ring and rejoiced in fulfilling the promise he made to his father, vowing to take the title to the moon.

And he didn’t have to wait long, as fellow Ladder Match competitor Solo Sikoa stepped up to the new champion and challenged him straight up for the title. It was a bold move that Grimes respected, and he gave Sikoa his opportunity.

Will Grimes’ title reign be short-lived, or will he continue to shoot for the stars?

Preview (via WWE) - Dakota Kai is furious.

In one fell swoop, Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction clobbered Kai’s friend and former partner Wendy Choo and took away her newly earned NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Following the loss, an irate Kai was found trashing the backstage area and promising Rose that she was not safe. Now she plans on hitting the NXT Women’s Champion right where it hurts, by taking her title.

Will Kai be the one to finally dethrone Rose?

Preview (via WWE) - After being relinquished, the last team standing will be crowned the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

On Tuesday, five of NXT 2.0’s top tag teams, including Grayson Waller & Sanga, Legado del Fantasma, The Creed Brothers, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and Pretty Deadly, will collide in a Gauntlet Match to determine the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

