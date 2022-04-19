Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 4.19.22

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 4.19.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT was championship night as three titles were on the line. Two champions retained while Pretty Deadly became the new tag team champions defeating The Creed Brothers in a Gauntlet Match. The NXT fans and Cora Jade were shocked as Natalya made her return to NXT and attacked Jade. She need proceeded to put the entire NXT Women’s Division on notice.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

3B4AACB5-B4CE-497E-872A-870F16519C02
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Santos Escobar had some choice words for Carmelo Hayes following Hayes’ claims of elevating the NXT North American Championship last Tuesday.

The head of Legado del Fantasma scoffed at Hayes’ worthiness of being a champion, telling the former North American Champion to move to the back of the line after losing his title to Cameron Grimes at Stand & Deliver. Not one to back down from a fight, Hayes responded to Escobar’s discrediting remarks by telling Escobar to meet him in the ring Tuesday night.

Will Hayes show why he was the self-titled “A Champion,” or will Escobar stake his claim as the next challenger to the North American Title? 

F588E292-0884-4ADF-BE46-77023D7D86FC
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The BOAT has come to stake her claim on NXT 2.0.

In a shocking turn of events, Natalya made her first appearance on NXT since 2015, interrupting Cora Jade to tell her she was the future before proclaiming the future was bleak and slapping the up-and-comer into a Sharpshooter.

Natalya then put NXT 2.0 on notice when she was approached by Tatum Paxley, who was determined to prove herself by challenging the three-time Guinness World Record holder.

Can Paxley pick up the biggest win of her young career, or will The BOAT show what earned her that moniker.

6A9235D7-766E-48ED-BBF2-3CD932212C59
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Sarray and Tiffany Stratton look to settle their heated rivalry when they square off Tuesday night.

Stratton picked up a questionable victory in their first encounter after attacking The Warrior of the Sun backstage and ripping off her grandmother’s necklace before she could make her way down to the ring.

Their issues were far from over, as Sarray made her presence felt at ringside to cost Stratton her match against Ivy Nile.

“Daddy’s Little Rich Girl” has adamantly proclaimed she is not loser, but can she back up her words against The Warrior of the Sun? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

F588E292-0884-4ADF-BE46-77023D7D86FC
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 4.19.22

E5FBD330-E62C-4161-A311-3CB3BDC736F5
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Boss Glow retained tag titles, Rhea turned on Liv, Theory wins US Title and Seth Rollins handpicked Kevin Owens as Cody’s opponent 4.18.22

F9FE8E85-8D82-475D-9796-C88B608F8934
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 4.18.22

04B6C077-11EA-4F36-B1E2-D6915CD4699A
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Ricochet defended Intercontinental Title, Drew Gulak is now an interviewer, Tag Team Unification Match announced for WrestleMania Backlash 4.15.22

099007C4-0D54-495E-8FE9-D0F7C57DE5F2
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Tag Team Championship Unification Match Announced For WrestleMania Backlash

20160D99-AA66-4168-B3A3-7C81CC708B8B
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 4.15.22

225244BE-223B-4BD7-A60A-224C7497DCD7
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Carmelo Hayes wants his title back, Natalya returns to NXT and Pretty Deadly wins tag team gold 4.12.22

7991E43F-0BED-4210-93C5-DF1E2C702B5C
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 4.12.22