WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 4.19.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT was championship night as three titles were on the line. Two champions retained while Pretty Deadly became the new tag team champions defeating The Creed Brothers in a Gauntlet Match. The NXT fans and Cora Jade were shocked as Natalya made her return to NXT and attacked Jade. She need proceeded to put the entire NXT Women’s Division on notice.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Santos Escobar had some choice words for Carmelo Hayes following Hayes’ claims of elevating the NXT North American Championship last Tuesday.

The head of Legado del Fantasma scoffed at Hayes’ worthiness of being a champion, telling the former North American Champion to move to the back of the line after losing his title to Cameron Grimes at Stand & Deliver. Not one to back down from a fight, Hayes responded to Escobar’s discrediting remarks by telling Escobar to meet him in the ring Tuesday night.

Will Hayes show why he was the self-titled “A Champion,” or will Escobar stake his claim as the next challenger to the North American Title?

Preview (via WWE) - The BOAT has come to stake her claim on NXT 2.0.

In a shocking turn of events, Natalya made her first appearance on NXT since 2015, interrupting Cora Jade to tell her she was the future before proclaiming the future was bleak and slapping the up-and-comer into a Sharpshooter.

Natalya then put NXT 2.0 on notice when she was approached by Tatum Paxley, who was determined to prove herself by challenging the three-time Guinness World Record holder.

Can Paxley pick up the biggest win of her young career, or will The BOAT show what earned her that moniker.

Preview (via WWE) - Sarray and Tiffany Stratton look to settle their heated rivalry when they square off Tuesday night.

Stratton picked up a questionable victory in their first encounter after attacking The Warrior of the Sun backstage and ripping off her grandmother’s necklace before she could make her way down to the ring.

Their issues were far from over, as Sarray made her presence felt at ringside to cost Stratton her match against Ivy Nile.

“Daddy’s Little Rich Girl” has adamantly proclaimed she is not loser, but can she back up her words against The Warrior of the Sun? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

