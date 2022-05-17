WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 5.17.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the kickoff of the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout tournament plus the announcement of the NXT In Your House Premium Live Event next month.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - It’s a battle to prove which “family” runs the show on NXT 2.0.

Just when it looked like there would finally be peace between Legado del Fantasma and Tony D’Angelo, Santos Escobar sent the “Don of NXT” a message he could not ignore by kidnapping his consiglieri AJ Galante.

D’Angelo responded in kind by snatching Cruz Del Toro and dumping him inside the trunk of D’Angelo’s car. The two heated heads of the families eventually agreed to let their respective hostages go and settle the score in the ring.

Preview (via WWE) - With the announcement of the official bracket, the first-ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament is set to take over Tuesday nights!

The tournament features eight rising Superstars who are looking to make a name for themselves and show the NXT Universe what they’re all about. Even more important is the prize that awaits the winner: the opportunity to challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The inaugural tournament features new and familiar names such as Nikkita Lyons, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley and Fallon Henley along with newcomers Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, Arianna Grace, and Sloane Jacobs looking to make an immediate impact.

Action was fast and furious in the first pair of opening round matches this past week as Lyons and Henley punched their ticket to the semifinals in two thrilling matchups against Grace and Jacobs, respectively.

Who will be the next Superstars to earn a spot on the semifinals and break out to make history as the first ever Women’s Breakout Tournament Champion?

Preview (via WWE) - The heavyweight duos of The Viking Raiders and The Creed Brothers are set to collide once again following the controversial finish to their previous showdown at NXT Spring Breakin’.

The fact that Roderick Strong ran in to deliver a drive by knee and help The Creed Brothers secure a victory over Erik & Ivar did not sit well with Julius & Brutus Creed. The two brothers pride themselves on their skills, telling the self-appointed leader of Diamond Mine that his interference tainted their victory.

The Creeds want to earn the victory their way, but will they be able to survive another dominant performance from The Viking Raiders?

Preview (via WWE) - Cameron Grimes and Solo Sioka may potentially have a future title fight on the horizon, but first the two will have to join forces to take on the problematic pair of Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams.

Sikoa and Grimes have already gone toe-to-toe once for the North American Title, but “The Street Champion of the Island” was caught off guard by the interfering Williams and lost his match ultimately leading to a Triple Threat Match between Sikoa, Grimes and Hayes at NXT Spring Breakin’.

Grimes prevailed in the chaotic match to retain his title, but both Hayes and Sikoa were not finished with the North American Champion. “The Richest man in NXT” agreed to give Hayes the one-on-one rematch he was owed before Sikoa proclaimed that no matter who won the rematch he had next. After the two Superstars shook hands on the potential showdown, Hayes and Williams slid in to attack Grimes, wrapping a chair around his head and preparing to do irreparable damage if not for Sikoa coming to the rescue at the last second.

Will their mutual respect and combined animosity toward their opponents be enough for Grimes and Sikoa to work together and put down Hayes & Williams? Don’t miss a second of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

