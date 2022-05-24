WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 5.24.22

Last week’s edition of the WWE NXT 2.0 saw a rematch between The Creed Brothers and The Viking Raiders, the continuation of the NXT Women’s Breakout tournament plus Santos Escobar defeated Tony D’Angelo in the main event.

Tonight we continue to build towards NXT In Your House next month, the breakout tournament continues into the semifinals and Indi Hartwell begins her solo career aiming straight for the top.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Indi Hartwell has hit rock bottom and is flying solo for the first time in her career, but instead of offering comfort, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose decided to kick Hartwell while she’s down with a few cutting remarks.

Tired of feeling sorry for herself, Hartwell has begun to look at her circumstances as an opportunity to prove herself and she plans to start by stepping to the self-proclaimed “measuring stick of the NXT women’s division.”

After hearing Hartwell’s remarks, Rose is determined to remind the entire NXT Universe to put respect on Toxic Attraction’s name.

Will Hartwell be able to measure up to Rose and begin her solo climb to the top of the NXT women’s division?

Preview (via WWE) - Duke Hudson has had some time to re-assess his place in NXT 2.0 and he is tired of being disrespected.

So, after Bron Breakker stormed through his interview, Hudson decided to return the favor later that night proclaiming that if Breakker disrespected him again, the NXT Champion wouldn’t make it to In Your House to defend his title.

Not one to back down from a challenge, Breakker agreed to settle the dispute inside the ring.

Did Hudson bite off more than he can chew stepping to the NXT Champion or will he show the rest of the NXT 2.0 locker room he deserves the proper respect? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

