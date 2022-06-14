WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 6.14.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from NXT In Your House. In the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton to become the inaugural winner. The show also saw the return of Apollo Crews who is now a permanent member of the NXT roster and confronted NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Tonight the NXT Tag Team Championship is on the line, Six women tag action and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Following their win at NXT In Your House, new NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers earned the respect of the self-appointed leader of Diamond Mine, Roderick Strong.

Strong’s appraisal soon turned sour, though, as The Creed Brothers granted Edris Enofé and Malik Blade an NXT Tag Team Championship Match.

Will The Creed Brothers retain their newly won championship gold and get back in the good graces of Strong, or will their title reign be cut short by the energetic Enofé and Blade?

Preview (via WWE) - Roxanne Perez became the first-ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament winner last week, but her celebration was cut short as Toxic Attraction’s jealousy reared its ugly head and resulted in a 3-on-2 brawl until Indi Hartwell slid in to even the odds.

Now with Hartwell by their side, Perez and her bestie Cora Jade will battle arch-rivals Toxic Attraction in a heated Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

Will Perez ride the momentum she gained from her tournament victory, or will Toxic Attraction continue to be the most dominant force on NXT 2.0?

Preview (via WWE) - After waiting weeks for his one-on-one showdown with Xyon Quinn, Wes Lee pulled a fast one when it looked like it would be lights out, side-stepping a charging Quinn to escape with a quick rollup victory.

That loss did not sit right with Quinn, who has been forced to see the positive reactions from the NXT Universe for the past week. A frustrated Quinn claimed that Lee’s win was pure luck and he dominated the match.

Can Quinn prove Lee’s victory was a fluke, or will the high-octane Superstar pull off another shocking win?

