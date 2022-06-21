WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 6.21.22

Last week’s edition saw two championships on the line as The Creed Brothers and Bron Breakker successfully defended their titles. Cameron Grimes also challenged Bron Breakker plus Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez defeated Toxic Attraction.

Tonight the North American Championship is on the line plus Alba Fyre will be in action.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - With Legado del Fantasma under his thumb, Tony D’Angelo has the strongest “family” in NXT, but there’s one more thing “The Don” needs to solidify his status: gold around his waist.

And he has his sights set on Carmelo Hayes and the North American Championship. After being threatened by D’Angelo, the self-proclaimed “A Champion” responded by interrupting D’Angelo’s Omerta Ceremony to let “The Don” know who really runs the show.

After a brief argument, Hayes & Trick Williams dispatched of D’Angelo’s comrades in a tag team bout to send a message to D’Angelo and add to the tension between the “family” and Legado del Fantasma.

Will D’Angelo get everyone on the same page in his title fight with Hayes, or will the two-time North American Champion continue his dominant reign?

Preview (via WWE) - Solo Sioka is still resolute in his pursuit of the North American Championship, but Grayson Waller doesn’t care about Sikoa’s claims that “he’s got next.”

Despite receiving the loss in his tag team match against Sikoa and a returning Apollo Crews, Waller proclaimed that Sikoa rode Crews’ coattails to victory. Looking to prove that was not the case, “The Street Champion of the Island” proposed they put that theory to the test one-on-one.

Has “The Arrogant Aussie’s” mouth written a check his body can’t cash?

Preview (via WWE) - Since reconnecting with her roots, Alba Fyre has taken NXT 2.0 by storm, dominating all those who have stepped up to challenge her, but Lash Lash Legend can take the heat.

The outspoken Superstar is sick of hearing about Fyre’s past and let her know about it with a devastating Pump Handle Kick as Fyre walked away from her recent match with Tatum Paxley.

A record-breaking athlete on the track and the basketball court, Legend claims the only history NXT 2.0 should be talking about is hers.

Can Legend stomp out the rising flames, or will Fyre burn brighter than ever when the two dominant Superstars collide in the ring?

