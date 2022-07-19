WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 7.19.22

Last week’s edition of NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from The Great American Bash as one of half of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez was attacked. The attacker turned out to be none other than her now former best friend and tag team partner Cora Jade.

Tonight we witness the fallout from the betrayal, JD McDonagh makes his NXT 2.0 in-ring debut plus we find out Mandy Rose’s next challenger.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - For over 250 days Mandy Rose has reigned supreme as the NXT Women’s Champion, defeating the likes of Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, Wendy Choo, Alba Fyre and Io Shirai.

After Rose’s recent victory over Roxanne Perez, NXT will hold a 20-Woman Battle Royal to determine the next contender for Rose’s title.

Who will emerge from the chaos with opportunity at the NXT Women’s Championship?

Preview (via WWE) - The country strong duo of Josh Briggs & Brooks Jenson shocked the WWE Universe when they emerged from a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Elimination Match to be crowned the new NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

One duo left particularly stunned by the turn of events is former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Kit Wilson & Elton Prince were quick to let Briggs & Jensen know their disgust at having their former titles “tarnished” by the new champions, belittling Briggs & Jensen’s southern upbringing.

Can Briggs & Jensen show Pretty Deadly how things are handled in the south, or will Wilson & Prince reclaim their former titles?

Preview (via WWE) - Following his loss at Great American Bash, a dejected Cameron Grimes humbled himself in the ring, but he did not sulk for long as JD McDonagh stepped out to add insult to injury.

The egotistical McDonagh claimed that Grimes became old news minutes after his NXT Title Match with Bron Breakker, as The Irish Ace made his explosive entrance on NXT 2.0 with a surprise attack on Breakker. Unimpressed, Grimes stated that McDonagh was all talk before the newcomer stunned Grimes with a headbutt.

Grimes absorbed the attack and nearly turned it around for a Cave-In until McDonagh slipped out of the ring.

With the two Superstars now slated to go one-on-one, will McDonagh back up his big talk, or will Grimes have the last word? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following the show.

