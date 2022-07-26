WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 7.26.22

Last week’s edition of NXT 2.0 saw The Family interfere in Diamond Mine’s business, Briggs and Jenson successfully defended the NXT UK Tag Team Championship plus Zoey Stark made her return and won the number one contender’s battle royal.

Tonight a colossal eight man tag and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Despite their squabbles, it has always been “Diamond Mine Forever,” and nothing brings people together more than a common enemy.

Enter Tony D’Angelo.

While Roderick Strong attempted to teach Diamond Mine’s youngest member Damon Kemp a one-on-one lesson, “The Don of NXT” interrupted with a surprise, calling out Strong as he and his crew beat down The Creed Brothers.

After putting an end to the match, Strong raced back to check on Julius & Brutus Creed before challenging D’Angelo, “Stacks,” Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde to a massive Eight-Man Tag Team Match.

Who will prove to be the strongest “family” in NXT?

Preview (via WWE) - Xyon Quinn claims he’s the future of NXT 2.0. So, when Apollo Crews arrived on the scene with his sights set on a future title opportunity, Quinn was quick to remind him that he is the next big star.

Words turned into actions the following week when Quinn jumped over the arena barricade to attack Crews during his bout with Giovanni Vinci. Following the ambush, Quinn rolled Crews back into the ring, allowing Vinci to clobber his foe and win the match.

Now that Quinn finally has his one-on-one showdown with Crews, can he show off his supposed “X-Factor,” or will Crews move one step closer to a potential title opportunity?

Preview (via WWE) - After a less than ideal outing at NXT Great American Bash, Wes Lee has seen his journey to the top of NXT 2.0 take a pair of detours, the first being Grayson Waller.

Waller ranted about how Lee was the one who cost him the NXT North American Championship after running in to dispatch an interfering Trick Williams. The Arrogant Aussie went on to belittle Lee, claiming his life sucks.

The former two-time NXT Tag Team Champion heard every word, telling Waller he’ll have no one to blame after Lee beats him.

Who will come out on top when these two Superstars collide? Tune in tonight to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out.

