WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 8.2.22

The men and women of NXT 2.0 are on the trajectory of a massive heatwave in less than two weeks time.

Last week’s edition of NXT 2.0 saw WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze announce a fatal four way elimination tag team match for the vacated NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship, an NXT Heatwave summit between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Challenger JD McDonagh and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez could only coexist for a week after winning the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles at The Great American Bash, as Jade turned on her former friend and caused her to lose to Mandy Rose in an NXT Women’s Title Match. The following week, Jade tossed her title in the trash and claimed the Women’s Tag Team Title meant nothing to her anymore.

Recognizing their friendship was beyond repair, Jade vacated her title to set up a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match to determine the next Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Now, the four teams of Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz, Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley, and Toxic Attraction will collide for the vacant titles in a commercial-free showdown to open NXT 2.0.

Which team will stand tall among the wreckage to become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions?

Preview (via WWE) - Just beating Diamond Mine isn’t enough for Tony D’ Angelo, “The Don” wants to add some gold around “The Family’s” waists.

After defeating all The Diamond Mine had to offer in an epic Eight-Man Tag Team Match this past Tuesday, D’Angelo claimed his “family” deserved an NXT Tag Team Title opportunity. Despite losing the match, Julius and Brutus Creed steamrolled through their opponents and nearly had the match won if not for a miscue from Roderick Strong.

With their titles on the line, can The Creed Brothers succeed where the full force of Diamond Mine failed, or will D’Angelo and “Stacks” win what they feel they are owed?

Preview (via WWE) - If there’s one thing Solo Sioka and Von Wagner can agree on it’s that they love a good fight.

The two hard-hitting Superstars threw down in their first collision, completely ignoring the referee’s 10-count to continue their brawl outside the ring, throughout the NXT Arena, and into the parking lot where Sikoa tossed Mr. Stone into a nearby dumpster.

The next week, Wagner fired back by jumping The Street Champion outside the Amway Center following SmackDown, leaving Sikoa down for the count.

Who will survive the carnage when the two bruisers settle their score in a punishing Falls Count Anywhere Match?

Preview (via WWE) - Since flying overseas to train under NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura, Sarray has missed all the recent action on NXT 2.0, and now she wants her opportunity.

The Warrior of the Sun was notably absent from the 20-Woman Battle Royal, so she approached Mandy Rose for the opportunity she felt she was due. At first, Rose and Toxic Attraction laughed at Sarray, but the NXT Women’s Champion still remembers what Sarray did to her when she first arrived on NXT 2.0 and agreed to the match.

Can The Warrior of the Sun capitalize on her opportunity, or will Rose take out her long-held grudge on Sarray? Tune in tonight to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

