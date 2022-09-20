WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 9.20.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from NXT Worlds Collide plus Solo Sioka shocked the WWE Universe defeating Carmelo Hayes to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Tonight is the second match in the best of three series between Nathan Frazer and Axiom plus a new number one contender to the NXT Championship to be crowned.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After a thrilling start to their friendly competition, Nathan Frazer and Axiom will square off once again in the second match of their best-of-three series.

Axiom earned the series lead following a fast-paced opening match that saw the masked Superstar dig deep into his extensive collection of submissions before clocking Frazer with a flying forearm and kick in quick succession to pick up the pinfall.

Can Frazer level the score when the two square off for a second time, or will Axiom sweep the series?

Preview (via WWE) - Two former NXT UK rivals are set to collide as Tyler Bate looks to pay back JD McDonagh for his surprise attack following Bate’s tag team victory.

The Irish Ace leveled Bate with a Devil Inside before staring down The Big Strong Boi’s tag team partner, NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The sadistic McDonagh went on to explain his actions, stating he still has his sights on the champion Breakker and must remove Bate from the NXT Title picture.

Can Bate strike a decisive blow to McDonagh’s title plans, or will The Irish Ace remove a major roadblock in his path to the top?

Preview (via WWE) - Cora Jade claims that the first year of NXT 2.0 was just the beginning of her new generation and that year two will start in a similar fashion when she beats Wendy Choo. Unimpressed, the sleepy Superstar fired back that the only person living in “The Generation of Jade” was Jade herself.

Can Choo spoil the start of year two for “The Generation of Jade”?

Preview (via WWE) - Ivy Nile’s bite has most Superstars shook, but her bark on social media caught the attention of Toxic Attraction.

After The Pitbull of Diamond Mine relished in Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne’s loss to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on SmackDown, the toxic duo want Nile to back up her big talk in the ring alongside partner Tatum Paxley.

Will the powerhouse duo of Nile & Paxley put Toxic Attraction in their place, or will Dolin & Jayne pick up a decisive victory on the road back to the NXT Tag Team Titles?

Preview (via WWE) - Irate after being passed over by the WWE Universe for a North American Title opportunity, Von Wagner tried to join Sanga, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz in venting his frustrations.

While Sanga attempted to console an injured Leon and inspire Feroz for a singles run, Wagner stormed in to put the focus on him, but he became irritated as Sanga repeatedly cut him off to prevent him from cursing in front of the tag team partners.

When it became apparent Wagner did not care about Sanga, Leon or Feroz and more about finding a more physical way of blowing off steam, Mr. Stone stepped in to save the altercation for a later date.

There’s no telling what sparks will fly when the two behemoths faceoff in the ring tonight on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!