WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 9.27.22

Last week’s edition of NXT 2.0 saw “The Enforcer” of The Bloodline Solo Sioka relinquish the NXT North American Championship and a ladder match was announced for the vacated belt at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Tonight things heat up on the road to Halloween Havoc as two team clash in a Pubs Rules Match.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After announcing their presence on NXT 2.0 by attacking Diamond Mine, Gallus have made it clear that they intend to make NXT their kingdom.

Despite multiple brawls and a fierce Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match at Worlds Collide, former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen looked to join Wolfgang & Mark Coffey in a friendly game of Cribbage but were shooed away. Not intimidated by the Scottish faction, Briggs & Jensen stood their ground as the two teams began to argue until security stepped in to separate them.

Tune in to see what punishment is in store for the two hard-hitting tag teams when they lock horns in a Pub Rules Match tonight on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - Wes Lee had his opportunity at the North American Title dashed when Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams jumped him backstage shortly before the scheduled match, but Lee will get another opportunity at the title provided he can get past Tony D’Angelo.

After Solo Sikoa was forced to relinquish the title, Shawn Michaels decreed the next champion would be decided in a five-person Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. With Hayes earning an automatic spot and newcomer Oro Mensah already punching his ticket, who will be the next Superstar to move one step closer to winning the North American Title?

Preview (via WWE) - Diamond Mine, more specifically The Creed Brothers, have a huge score to settle with Damon Kemp.

After Kemp tore apart the faction from the inside and twice cost The Creed Brothers the NXT Tag Team Titles, Julius & Brutus Creed have been champing at the bit to get their hands on Kemp.

A former Pan-American Champion, Kemp claims he can handle the brothers one-on-one any time and any place; they just have to pick who gets the first opportunity.

After a small debate between the two, Brutus convinced Julius to let him have the first crack, provided he saves a little for Julius.

Don’t miss a minute of the action as Brutus looks to take out his anger on Kemp tonight on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - With Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark back at full health, the newly formed tag team has its sights on the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles after dispatching Kiana James & Arianna Grace. But champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter were quick to remind the budding duo that one win does not make them tag team title contenders.

Chance & Carter traveled a long path before finally capturing the titles, and in their eyes, Lyons & Stark still have a way to go. Lyons admitted, though, that she is not a patient woman, and Carter’s opinions only made her angrier as the two teams had to be separated by officials backstage.

Can Lyons prove she’s ready to challenge for gold when she and Carter square off?

Preview (via WWE) - Cameron Grimes has made it abundantly clear that he wants no part of Joe Gacy and The Schism.

After Grimes once again rejected Gacy’s hug and invitation following their impromptu tag team match, Gacy withdrew his offer for good before he and The Dyad beat down Grimes. The following week, The Schism proclaimed the adjustment period was over and anyone not already sitting under The Schism’s tree would feel its wrath.

Can Grimes stand against The Schism when he goes toe-to-toe with its leader?

Preview (via WWE) - Fallon Henley doesn’t care who you are. If you insult her or her friends, it’s on sight. So, when Mandy Rose made fun of Brooks Jensen, Henley was not going to stand by and let it slide.

Rose may have earned respect following a massive Triple Threat victory at Worlds Collide, but her historic title reign of more than 320 days does not intimidate Henley.

Will Rose teach Henley a lesson about respect, or can Henley record one of her biggest wins? Find out tonight on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.