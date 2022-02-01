Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Faction Warfare 2.1.22

Last week’s edition of NXT 2.0 saw The semifinals of the Men’s Dusty Classic locked in as MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade and Creed Brothers are the four remaining teams. We also saw a performance from Ollie Jayy, Cameron Grimes become number one contender to the North American Championship plus a challenge from Malcom Bivens to Imperium.

Tonight the two factions of NXT clash and former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa teams with current NXT Champion Bron Breakker in tag team action.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via WWE) - The two biggest and baddest factions in NXT 2.0 are set to collide as Diamond Mine and Imperium square off in what is sure to be a punishing Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Gunther has made his way to NXT 2.0 to lead Imperium into a new era, drawing the ire of Malcolm Bivens and Roderick Strong to set up a colossal main event showdown between the two prizefighters. After Gunther chopped down Strong, he sicced Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner on the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion as the trio beat down Strong until Julius & Brutus Creed stormed the ring for an all-out brawl.

Preview (via WWE) - NXT Champion Bron Breakker has found backup in his war with La Familia in the form of rival Tommaso Ciampa. 

In typical Legado del Fantasma fashion, Santos Escobar used the strength of La Familia to challenge Breakker, promising to use his numbers to overwhelm the lone wolf champion.

One way or another, “The Emperor” vowed that his partners would get to Breakker, whether that be 2-on-1 or a fair fight if the champion could find a friend. And when Escobar tried to make good on that promise by jumping Breakker in the parking lot with Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, The Blackheart stood by Breakker, and Legado del Fantasma sped away in their car.

Preview (via WWE) - Cora Jade will get her opportunity to prove to Raquel Gonzalez that she has what it takes by squaring off with none other than Big Mami Cool herself.

Jade has pestered her former WarGames teammate and NXT Women’s Championship adversary about forming an alliance to make a run at the Women’s Dusty Cup, but Gonzalez has turned away the young Superstar at every turn, claiming she’s not ready.

In her haste to prove her worth, Jade may have bitten off more than she can chew when she attempted to slap the former NXT Women’s Champion. Now the two Superstars will square off.

Can Jade show Big Mami Cool she’s more than capable of handling herself, or will Gonzalez put her back in her place?

