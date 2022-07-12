WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Great American Bash Fallout 7.12.22

Last week’s edition of NXT 2.0 was the Great American Bash as four titles were on the line. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade shocked the NXT Universe as they defeated Toxic Attraction to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Tonight Perez cashes in her NXT Women’s Breakout Contract and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Riding high after winning the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles alongside her partner Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez wants to cash in on her success and put an end to Toxic Attraction’s reign by using her Women’s Breakout Tournament contract to challenge Mandy Rose for her NXT Women’s Title.

The rising star earned the right to challenge Rose following a grueling tournament in which Perez defeated Kiana James, Lash Legend and Tiffany Stratton to become the first-ever Women’s Breakout Tournament Champion.

With a title reign lasting over 250 days, Rose claims Perez made the biggest mistake of her life by challenging her.

Can Perez bring Toxic Attraction’s reign of terror to an end and add even more gold around her waist?

Preview (via WWE) - A little over a month ago, Apollo Crews made his shocking return to NXT, sparking a whole new enthusiasm for Crews as well as his family.

With his new mindset, Crews stated he was ready for all the new challenges and opponents NXT 2.0 had to offer, but when listing the Superstars he was excited to battle, Crews left off one name: Giovanni Vinci.

The self-described, world-class athlete took offense to being left out, claiming the only reason he was forgotten was because he was the one Superstar that can match Crews stride for stride and outperform him.

Can Vinci back up his big talk against the former Intercontinental and United States Champion?

Preview (via WWE) - Von Wagner claims it’s his world, but the NXT Universe is not happy living in it. And according to his manager Mr. Stone, Wagner has not gotten the respect he deserves.

But all Solo Sikoa hears is complaints from the towering Superstar. “The Street Champion of the Island” told Wagner as such while confronting him backstage and almost prompting a brawl before the two were separated by NXT referees and officials.

Which hard-hitting Superstar will be left standing when Sikoa and Wagner go one-on-one? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

