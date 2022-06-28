WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Great American Bash Go Home Show 6.28.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw Carmelo Hayes successfully defended the NXT North American Championship against “The Don of NXT” Tony D’Angelo thanks to so help from Santos Escobar.

Tonight is the go home show for Great American Bash and the return of Nikkita Lyons. What final matches will be added to the card?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Champion Roxanne Perez wanted to share her success with her best friend Cora Jade, opting to challenge Toxic Attraction for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The surprising turn of events stunned more than Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne, as Katana Chance & Kayden Carter took issue with the duo cutting in line. Despite their loss at NXT In Your House, Chance & Carter proclaimed they were far from done with Toxic Attraction and the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The four Superstars’ heated exchange quickly broke down into an all-out brawl resulting in a No. 1 Contender’s Match to determine who will earn the right to challenge Dolin & Jayne at The Great American Bash.

Which duo will earn the title opportunity?

Preview (via WWE) - Xyon Quinn may have bitten off more than he can chew after lashing out at Sanga following his loss to Wes Lee.

After Lee earned Sanga’s respect, the towering Superstar was more than happy to see Lee overcome Quinn in singles competition, joking at Quinn’s expense following the match. Quinn did not take those comments lightly, initially stepping to Sanga, but the much larger Superstar didn’t shrink away from Quinn’s threats.

Will Sanga add to Quinn’s recent woes, or will the Samoan Superstar turn around his fortunes and run straight through Sanga?

Preview (via WWE) - Indi Hartwell was still riding high a week after her Six-Woman Tag Team victory over Toxic Attraction until newcomer Kiana James stepped in with a few facts and figures to bring Hartwell back down to Earth.

James went on to say that Hartwell gave the Women’s Division a bad name. Not one to take insults lying down, Hartwell fired back at James, telling her to back up her facts and figures in the ring.

Will the numbers add up in James’ favor or will Hartwell make the newcomer eat her words?

Preview (via WWE) - Giovanni Vinci claims to have finally brought style to NXT 2.0, but he may have forgotten the king of “style strong,” Ikemen Jiro.

Game recognized game when Jiro interrupted Vinci reveling in his debut win, proclaiming he liked Vinci’s style, but is he truly “style strong”? It will take more than a fresh suit to decide who is the real world-class athlete.

Can Jiro show the newcomer a thing or two about style? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.

