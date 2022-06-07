WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: In Your House Fallout 6.7.22

This past Saturday was the NXT In Your House premium live event which saw both Carmelo Hayes and The Creed Brothers claim championship gold. We also saw a huge merger as Tony D’Angelo and his family defeated Legado del Fantasma.

Tonight is the fallout from NXT In Your House plus the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Josh Briggs is tired of living in “Von Wagner’s World.”

Ever since Wagner returned under new management, he has bulldozed his way through NXT 2.0, putting multiple Superstars on the shelf, including Briggs’ friend and tag team partner Brooks Jensen.

Determined not to let another Superstar suffer Wagner’s wrath, Briggs raced in to save Ikemen Jiro from a brutal assault, drawing the ire of Wagner and Mr. Stone.

After Briggs’ match with Grayson Waller, Wagner stormed the ring and nearly succeeded in crushing Briggs’ arms on the ring post if not for the interference of his partner Jensen.

Can Briggs stand toe-to-toe with the towering Superstar and finally bring an end to Wagner’s reign of terror?

Preview (via WWE) - The first-ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament has taken over Tuesday nights in the past few weeks as eight women vied to etch their name in NXT history.

The tournament featured eight rising Superstars looking to make a name for themselves and show the NXT Universe what they’re all about. Even more important, though..., is the prize that awaits the winner: the opportunity to challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The inaugural tournament featured new and familiar names such as Nikkita Lyons, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley and Fallon Henley along with newcomers Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, Arianna Grace, and Sloane Jacobs looking to make an immediate impact.

After a wild opening round, Lyons was forced to bow out of her semifinal match with Henley due to injury allowing Toffany Stratton to step up in her place and punch a ticket to the finals on one side of the bracket. Meanwhile, upstart Perez battled her way through the other side of the bracket with a shocking victory over the colossal Legend in the semifinals.

Who will make history as the first ever Women’s Breakout Tournament Champion?

Preview (via WWE) - Alba Fyre has set NXT 2.0 ablaze with a series of heated victories following her return.

Fyre has grabbed the attention of the NXT Women’s Division, specifically Lash Legend, who had some choice words for the fiery Superstar. But when Legend refused to back up her talk, Tatum Paxley stepped up to challenge Fyre to a match.

Will Paxley pull off one of her biggest victories, or will she get burned? Don’t miss a second of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

