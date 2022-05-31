WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: In Your House Go Home Show 5.31.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw Indi Hartwell have a rocky start to her solo era with a lost to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes visited Trick and Melo at the Barbershop and Joe Gacy seems to be officially in the head of NXT Champion Bron Breaker’s head.

Tonight is the go home show for In Your House which will see a championship summit plus the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Katana chance & Kayden Carter are done waiting around for opportunities, so they decided to take one by attacking NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction before Wendy Choo joined the fun shortly afterward with her latest surprise for NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

The trio bonded over their individual attempts to knock Toxic Attraction off their pedestal, challenging the faction to a pair of title matches at NXT In Your House. Irate at the audacity of the three women, Rose and her cohorts Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin spat back at Chance, Carter & Choo that Toxic Attraction are and will continue to be the baddest women in NXT 2.0.

Rose went on to claim that Toxic Attraction would walk into NXT In Your House carrying all the gold and they will walk out the exact same way.

What fireworks await the six Superstars as they step into the ring for a Women’s Championship Summit to make their two title matches official?

Preview (via WWE) - Days before NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes is set to defend his title against Carmelo Hayes at NXT In Your House, he’ll look for a big win in a spirited showdown with NXT UK transplant Nathan Frazer.

Frazer has stunned the NXT 2.0 faithful with his high-octane, jaw-dropping style, picking up a victory over Grayson Waller in his debut match.

Can Grimes slow down the rising Superstar, or will he come crashing back down to Earth ahead of his title defense at In Your House?

Preview (via WWE) - Following the announcement of the official bracket, the first-ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament took over Tuesday nights as eight women vied to etch their name in NXT history.

The tournament featured eight rising Superstars looking to make a name for themselves and show the NXT Universe what they’re all about. Even more important, though, is the prize that awaits the winner: the opportunity to challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The inaugural tournament featured new and familiar names such as Nikkita Lyons, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley and Fallon Henley along with newcomers Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, Arianna Grace, and Sloane Jacobs looking to make an immediate impact.

Action was fast and furious in the opening round matches over the past two weeks as Lyons and Henley punched their ticket to the semifinals on one side of the bracket while Legend and Perez threw down in the other semifinal match. But after suffering an injury in training, Lyons was replaced in the semifinals by Tiffany Stratton who stormed into the semifinals to upset Henley and book a date with Perez in the finals following the rookie's shocking victory over the colossal Legend.

Who will make history as the first ever Women’s Breakout Tournament Champion?

Preview (via WWE) - Elektra Lopez claimed she didn’t think much of rising Superstar Cora Jade, but when the up-and-comer chose to watch La Madrina’s match against Alba Fyre form the stands, Lopez was clearly irritated.

As Jade celebrated Lopez’s loss, the matriarch of Legado del Fantasma made her way over to the arena barricade to swat the popcorn out of Jade’s hands.

Will Jade still be celebrating when she and La Madrina square off inside the ring? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

