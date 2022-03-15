WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: NXT Roadblock Fallout 3.15.22

The men and women of WWE NXT 2.0 faced a roadblock last week as two titles were on the line and the semifinals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Tonight the first challenger in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match will be determined, the debut of NXT UK’s A-Kid and more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The journey to NXT Stand & Deliver and an opportunity to win the North American Championship in a highly anticipated Ladder Match begins with the first qualifying match between Cameron Grimes and Santos Escobar.

“The Richest Man in NXT” has already proclaimed that he would win gold in 2022, but Grimes failed in his first attempt to make good on his promise when he fell to North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in a thrilling fight.

Escobar has been on a similar trajectory so far this year, looking to take the reins of NXT 2.0 by challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Title and nearly dethroning the champion with some help from Dolph Ziggler.

With both Superstars still searching to add some hardware, who will be the first to secure an opportunity to compete at NXT Stand & Deliver?

Preview (via WWE) - WWE’s first Spanish-born Superstar, A-Kid, is making his way across the pond from NXT UK to NXT 2.0, where he’ll lock horns with Kushida in his debut match.

The first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion, A-Kid has put on thrilling displays of athleticism for the NXT UK faithful in matches against renowned Superstars such as Tyler Bate, Ilja Dragunov and Jordan Devlin throughout his young career.

A-Kid will have his hands full in his first match, squaring off with former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida. The Time Splitter has had a long and illustrious career in NXT, earning the respect of the entire locker room.

Will Kushida spoil The Spanish Sensation’s debut, or will A-Kid earn the respect of the NXT veteran?

Preview (via WWE) - After a heated argument, the two best friends will now stand opposite one another as Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta square off to determine who is the weak link in their tag team.

Upset after losing in the opening round of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic, Hartwell accused Pirotta of being too distracted with chasing Duke Hudson to help the duo advance to the semifinals. Pirotta fired back by claiming that she has carried the team with her dominant performances.

The exchange seemingly caused a rift in their partnership and led to this highly anticipated singles bout to determine the better woman.

Who will come out on top, and is this the beginning of the end for the Aussie duo?

Preview (via WWE) - Some necklaces are worth fighting for.

After Sarray rebuked Tiffany Stratton’s offer to replace her grandmother’s necklace, “The Buff Barbie Doll” responded by slamming Sarray into a wall and berating her for the rejection.

The following week, The Warrior of the Sun returned the favor with a surprise kick to Stratton, which caused her to lose to Fallon Henley.

Now the two Superstars will settle their dispute inside the ring as Sarray and Stratton go toe-to-toe. Don’t miss a minute of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

