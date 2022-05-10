WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: NXT Spring Breakin’ Fallout 5.10.22

Last week’s edition of NXT 2..0 was the. NXT Spring Breakin’ special. Two titles were on the line as Cameron Grimes and Bron Breakker successfully defended their titles. The show ended on a cliffhanger with Joe Gacy’s druids looking to swarm Breakker.

Tonight we witness the fallout from NXT Spring Breakin’ plus the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Cora Jade may have won her tag team match against Natalya, but according to The BOAT that doesn’t prove a thing. Jade's true test will be a one-on-one match with the future WWE Hall of Famer.

This showdown has been a long time coming ever since Natalya announced her presence on NXT 2.0 by slapping Jade in the Sharpshooter, putting an abrupt end to Jade’s adoration for her favorite WWE Superstar growing up.

Can Jade prove to The BOAT that she belongs at the top of the Women’s Division?

Preview (via WWE) - Toxic Attraction is done playing games with Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez.

Choo has been a perennial thorn in Toxic Attraction’s side, costing Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles at NXT Stand & Deliver before drenching the trio with Super Soakers. The sleepy Superstar found a partner in crime with rookie Roxanne Perez as the two joined forces to trap Toxic Attraction in a net and cover them in Silly String following Perez’s one-on-one match with Mandy Rose.

After the crafty duo ruined Toxic Attraction’s beach day, Rose and company planned to strike back when NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Dolin & Jayne square off with the Choo & Perez.

Can Toxic Attraction put Choo & Perez in their place, or will the two tricksters pull off their biggest prank yet? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

