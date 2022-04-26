WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: NXT Spring Breakin’ Go Home Show 4.26.22

Tonight is the final show before NXT Spring Breakin and anyone of these matches could’ve found a spot on that card.

Last week’s edition saw Nikkita Lyons lay out a challenge to Natalya, Joe Gacy made NXT Champion Bron Breakker take a leap of faith and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Despite suffering the loss in their first encounter, Lash Legend is far from done with Nikkita Lyons, ambushing the viral sensation backstage during an interview with McKenzie Mitchell.

Legend has been outraged at all the attention Lyons has garnered since making her debut, stating that should be her hype and admiration because she is the future of the women’s division on NXT 2.0.

Will she be able to pummel some respect into Lyons during their rematch or will it be the same ending, different day?

Preview (via WWE) - After costing Solo Sioka his one-on-one opportunity for the NXT North American Championship, Trick Williams is in for a world of trouble as he squares off with “The Street Champion of the Island.”

Sikoa flattened Williams with a splash, but the momentary distraction allowed Cameron Grimes to deliver a Cave-In for the pinfall victory. That didn’t sit well with Sikoa as he repaid Carmelo Hayes’ right hand man with a surprise superkick before stepping to Grimes and re-inserting himself back into the title picture.

Can Sikoa dish out some payback and build momentum ahead of his Triple Threat Match for the North American Championship at NXT Spring Breakin’?

Preview (via WWE) - Legado del Fantasma won’t be able to use the numbers to their advantage as Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Elektra Lopez lock horns with Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley in a Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

The two trios have been at odds for weeks, brawling every time they crossed paths whether outside the ring, on the entrance ramp or backstage.

What is in store for the NXT Universe when these teams finally settle the score inside the squared circle?

Preview (via WWE) - “The New Don of NXT” looks to solidify his status in his first match since becoming a Made Man when he takes on Xyon Quinn.

It will be a tall task for Tony D’Angelo as Quinn has been on a tear since displaying a new intense attitude, running through the likes of Draco Anthony and Wes Lee with his ferocious flying forearm.

Can D’Angelo protect his turf, or will Quinn run it straight right through the Made Man? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.

