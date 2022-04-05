WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: NXT Stand and Deliver Fallout 4.5.22

This past Saturday before WrestleMania Saturday WWE NXT held it’s Stand and Deliver event. Two titles changed hands plus the unveiling of a new NXT Women’s Championship.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After their falling out and heated rivalry, Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai thrilled the NXT Universe by reconciling and joining forces before heading to Stand & Deliver to topple Toxic Attraction and become the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions for a second time.

Now just three days removed from their victory in Dallas, the duo will defend their new titles in a rematch with former champions Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Can Gonzalez & Kai hang on to the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, or will Toxic Attraction prove their loss was nothing more than a fluke? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Lash Legend claims she is the next big Superstar in NXT 2.0 and has taken newcomer Nikkita Lyons’ viral fame as a personal slight, stating she is more talented and more athletic than Lyons.

Following a heated confrontation on “Lashing Out with Lash Legend,” the outspoken Superstar interrupted Lyons’ victory celebration to state she was not finished with the up-and-comer and is looking to put an end to her business with Lyons after Stand & Deliver.

Who will stake their claim as the next alpha woman in NXT 2.0? Find out when the two Superstars collide on Tuesday.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After fulfilling a childhood dream and a promise to his late father, the newly crowned North American Champion Cameron Grimes will take center stage to talk about his emotional victory.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Grimes battled his way up from the bottom to earn the last spot in the five-man Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver, surviving a thrilling affair against Solo Sikoa, Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller and defending champion Carmelo Hayes to climb the rungs and claim the title.

Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to hear what Grimes has to say now that he has achieved his goal of becoming a WWE champion.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!