WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: NXT Stand and Deliver Go Home Show 3.29.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw Solo Sioka and Grayson Waller qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Stand and Deliver, GUNTER destroyed Duke Hudson plus Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray won the 2022 Women’s Dusty Classic leading to a fatal four way match set for the women’s title.

Tonight will see a triple threat last chance match plus a six man tag team match.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The final spot for Carmelo Hayes’ NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver is on the line as Cameron Grimes, Roderick Strong and A-Kid collide in a Last Chance Triple Threat Match.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After falling in their original qualifying matches, the trio will have one final opportunity to earn their place at NXT Stand & Deliver. Which Superstar will punch their ticket to Dallas?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Just four days ahead of NXT Stand & Deliver, LA Knight joins forces with MSK to take on Imperium in a massive Six-Man Tag Team Match.

After Knight issued the challenge to Gunther for Stand & Deliver, The Ring General gave his response in the form of a 3-on-1 beatdown as the three members of Imperium laid out Knight until MSK raced down to the ring to even the odds.

Wes Lee & Nash Carter have a long history with Imperium, and the duo looks to strike a decisive blow to Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner ahead of their Triple Threat Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles in Dallas.

Which team will earn a big win heading into NXT Stand & Deliver? Don’t miss a second of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The viral sensation Nikkita Lyons is back and ready to roar once again on NXT 2.0!

After taking the NXT Universe by storm following her dominant debut victory, Lyons looks to stun the world all over again when she steps back in the ring.

Don’t miss a second of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The self-proclaimed “Buff Barbie Doll” Tiffany Stratton will face her strongest challenge when she squares off with Diamond Mine’s “Pitbull” Ivy Nile.

Stratton has impressed the NXT 2.0 faithful with her strength and acrobatic skills since making her debut, but she has yet to face a competitor as dominant as Nile. Another staple in the Diamond Mine faction, Nile has run roughshod over the competition across NXT 2.0 and NXT Level Up with a perfect undefeated singles record since she hit the scene nearly four months ago.

Can Stratton be the first Superstar to pin or submit Nile? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Draco Anthony is fed up with Joe Gacy’s persistent efforts to recruit him into his crusade of inclusivity and looks to take a page out of Gacy’s book and settle his dispute in the ring.

For weeks, Gacy has hounded Anthony, interrupting his workouts, surprising him in the parking lot and constantly blowing up his phone to convince the up-and-comer that it is important to have friends and to “stop living a lie and be himself.”

Can Anthony finally get Gacy off his back, or will “The Voice of this Generation” convince him to stand by his side. Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Following last week’s melee that broke out at ringside between Legado del Fantasma and Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, the two explosive tag teams are set to go toe-to-toe Tuesday night.

What started as a search for love for Jensen quickly got him into hot water with one of the strongest factions in NXT 2.0 after Elektra Lopez mistook his comments for something more. After accusing Legado del Fantasma of attacking The Creed Brothers, Briggs & Jensen, with Fallon Henley by their side, took it upon themselves to prevent La Familia from using their underhanded tactics in multiple matches throughout the last few weeks.

The consistent run-ins led to last week’s one-on-one showdown between Henley and Lopez in which a small argument outside the ring quickly led to blows and the four men being ejected from ringside.

What fireworks await when these two heated tag teams square off? Tune in Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Since returning under his new manager Robert Stone, Von Wagner has been set on reaching the top of NXT 2.0, and the first step in that journey is shutting down Chase U for good. That much was clear when the towering Superstar tore through the Chase University student section before announcing his return from suspension with a surprise attack on Andre Chase and his star pupil Bodhi Hayward.

In the midst of Wagner and Chase slugging it out in the ring, Hayward stood up for his mentor, only to receive a huge right hand and a black eye from Wagner before Wagner promptly pinned Chase.

Can the first Chase U scholarship winner prevail where his teacher could not and take down the massive Wagner? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!